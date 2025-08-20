It Ends With Us Actor Justin Baldoni Calls Isabela Ferrer's 'Harassment' Allegations 'An Inapproporate Attack'



The 41-year-old actor had issued a subpoena to Ferrer in July. His legal team, on August 12, filed a motion alleging she had been "unreachable and unresponsive." In her response, Ferrer, 24, accused Baldoni of being "engaged in bad faith tactics" and filing his motion "for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing" her. The actress asked the court to deny his request and impose sanctions.

According to PEOPLE, in Baldoni's latest court filing, his legal team has alleged that it subpoenaed Ferrer "for documents that she either neglected to produce or were not requested by" a subpoena Lively, 37, served Ferrer in February.

Lively, 37, has accused Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of sexual harassment and retaliation--claims that Baldoni has denied.

Baldoni's lawyers argued that Ferrer had previously praised the director, saying in messages that she had "an incredible experience" working with him and that he created "a comfortable, safe space" on set.

Ferrer's attorneys, however, said her positive texts were typical of a young actress thanking a director after her first big film.

The trial in Lively's lawsuit is scheduled for March 2026. (ANI)