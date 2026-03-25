James Marsden Teases Cyclops' Return In Avengers Doomsday, Says 'To Put On New Costume Felt Very Cool'

Marvel fans have a reason to celebrate as James Marsden is all set to reprise his role as Cyclops in the upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

The actor recently opened up about wearing the iconic suit again, and this time, in a look that is closer to the original comics.

According to Deadline, during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Marsden spoke about his experience of stepping back into the role. While talking about the earlier X-Men films, he said the costumes were uncomfortable and made it difficult to move freely.

Recalling those days, he said, "The first movies, we were just in black leather ... they were very tight, very restrictive. We couldn't move." He also shared a funny moment from the shoot, saying, "Hugh [Jackman] and I had to jump over a little retaining wall outside the Statue of Liberty, and we both were tripping over it."

While sharing how things have changed now, Marsden described feeling "very cool" and even "very proud" while wearing the new costume, showing how much the updated look meant to him. Speaking about it, he said, "To put this on felt very cool ... felt very proud."

Marsden first played Cyclops in the 2000 film 'X-Men' and returned in its sequels 'X2' and 'X-Men: The Last Stand.' He also made a brief appearance in 'X-Men: Days of Future Past.'

With 'Avengers: Doomsday,' the 'X-Men' characters are finally entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe after The Walt Disney Company acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019. Actors including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, and Rebecca Romijn are also set to return.

