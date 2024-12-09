Jay-Z, Accused Of Raping 13-year-old With Sean 'Diddy', Denies Claims: You Have Made Terrible Error

Jay-Z, rapper and music mogul, whose real name is Sean Carter, has been accused of allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to a report in Billboard. The allegations surfaced in a civil lawsuit filed on Sunday in New York federal court by attorney Tony Buzbee on behalf of an accuser Jane Doe, per ANI. However, the rapper has denied the claims and called them a "blackmail attempt".

What does the lawsuit allege against Jay-Z?

According to a report in ANI, the lawsuit alleges that Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Jay-Z drugged the victim and then assaulted her during an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The victim claims she was forced to sign a non-disclosure agreement and given a drink that made her feel "woozy" and "lightheaded" before the assault occurred.

"Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Jay Z took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the afterparty, but did nothing to stop the assault," read the lawsuit according to the publication.

(A file photo of Jay-Z | Image IMdb)

Jay-Z refutes the claims of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000

On Sunday, Jay-Z responded with a statement, dismissing the claims in a lawsuit as an attempt to extort money. He described Buzbee as a "fraud" and a "deplorable human" who exploits victims for personal gain. He vowed not to settle the case, promising to expose the lawyer in a "very public fashion."

(Jay Z is husband of Beyonce | Image: ANI)

"You have made a terrible error in judgement thinking that all 'celebrities' are the same. I'm not from your world. I'm a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn. We don't play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists ... will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable. I look forward to showing you just how different I am," read Jay Z's statement per Billboard.

The lawsuit is an updated version of an earlier case initially named only Sean Combs. It comes amid a series of accusations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, including a federal indictment in September alleging he ran a criminal operation to fulfil his "sexual gratification."