Jeanne du Barry, which premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, will officially release in theatres on May 2. The film is an interpretation of the romance between King Louis XV and his eponymous girlfriend by director Maïwenn. Ahead of its release, the filmmaker discussed the hectic process behind the making of the movie. She explained how it was difficult to shoot with Johnny Depp.

Maïwenn on working with Johnny Depp

In a conversation with The Independent, Maïwenn acknowledges that Depp "wouldn't do what the script demanded," that he wanted to be treated like an icon "all the time," and that the crew was "afraid" of him during the filming.

The filmmaker said, “I have to be honest. It’s difficult to shoot with him. All the crew was scared because he has a different kind of humour and we didn’t know if he was going to be on time, or if he was going to be OK to say his lines… I mean, even if he was there on set, on time, the crew were afraid of him.”

Lola Glaudine recalls her unfortunate interaction with Johnny Depp

This is not the first time reports of Depp’s unruly behaviour have surfaced online. Previously his Blow co-star Lola Glaudine has accused him of verbal assault. The actress, who played Rada in the film, said that she was "reamed" by Depp during one scene. According to her, she was given instructions by director Ted Demme to break into laughter over a certain word by Depp’s character but it ended up infuriating the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

She explained, “[Depp] says his monologue and I go haha and Johnny Depp walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines, and you’re out f***ing pulling focus.’”

Glaudini says she was reminded of the incident while watching a tape of Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, testifying about his alleged domestic abuse in the 2022 trial. Both of them accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. In December, they reached a settlement.

