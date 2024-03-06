Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez has just seen through the release of her own documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. The same, which released on February 27, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. One of the key points of discussion in the documentary, was Bennifer's much publicised 2003 split.

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revisit their 2003 breakup



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged to be married back in 2003. The wedding however, was called off a mere three days before the day-of. The documentary sees Jennifer go into detail about the same. Ben Affleck too weighed in on the reflections, blaming media scrutiny as the primary reason behind the pressure on their relationship.

Advertisement



She said, "Ben and I, we broke up three days before our wedding. We had a big wedding planned, 14 ushers and bridesmaids, and three days before we just crumbled under the pressure...For all those years it was really hard, because I didn't just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had. And I couldn't talk for so many years, and that was the hardest part." Adding to the conversation, Affleck shared, "When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck talk about moving on from the past



Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021. Their whirlwind courtship period saw the duo tie the knot in July of 2022. The couple are now experiencing their happily ever after - something that has only come with the two completely forgiving one another after finding themselves.

Advertisement



She said, "That heartbreak set both of us on a course to figuring ourselves out and to being better people...I feel like I came out the other side. I've made it through. I've made something good of my life. I'm proud of that. But one of the parts of that was admitting to myself you're not perfect, you're not completely whole. And you know what? Something that's worn and older and broken like a nice leather jacket or an old pair of boots is really beautiful. And kind of embracing the beauty of the scars that we pick up along the way."