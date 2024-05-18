Advertisement

Is Jennifer Lopez dropping hints about being unhappy in her marriage with Ben Affleck? The singer and actress' social media activity has been decoded to reflect the same. It is worth noting that this development comes amid torrid rumours about Jennifer and Ben being on the verge of a messy divorce.

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram activity fuels divorce rumours



Jennifer Lopez's casual scroll on Instagram may have landed her in some hot soup. The singer ended up double-tapping on a post which spoke about all that is needed from a partner to maintain a healthy relationship. As a matter of fact, the post was more a delineation of what all are absolute dealbreakers when it comes to trying to maintain a healthy romance. News of Jennifer liking the post, was shared with followers of the page by the handler.

For context, the post read, "you cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody who lacks integrity and emotional safety." Further traits mentioned in the quote post read, "doesn't respect your time, lacks communication skills and doesn't have a strong sense of self." This has added a whole new layer to all the existing speculation over Jennifer and Ben considering ending their marriage.

Ben Affleck's Met Gala absence has only worsened the speculations



For the unversed, Jennifer served as one of the co-chairs for the coveted Met Gala this year, held on May 6. Despite it being a big night for his wife, Ben gave the event a miss. As per a TMZ report, the actor has also moved out of their dreamy mansion and is currently residing in Brentwood, closer to ex-wife Jennifer Garner's residence.

A recent source-based Life and Style report has also added how Affleck being away for long shooting schedules has led to Jennifer feeling rather anxious about their relationship, considering her need for constant affirmation. "The honeymoon phase is definitely over", the source added.