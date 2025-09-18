Jimmy Kimmel Net Worth: How Much Does ABC Late-Night Host Earn?

Jimmy Christian Kimmel is a notable Emmy award-winning host and a comedian who has been one of the longest-running hosts at ABC's late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. Apart from hosting the Late Night show since 2003. He has also hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Oscars.

Jimmy Kimmel's Net Worth

According to Forbes, Jimmy Kimmel's net worth is estimated at approximately $50 million and has ranked 23rd position of the highest-paid hosts in 2025. The artist has been working for over two decades on ABC and has gained popularity and earned himself a lavish life. He has hosted multiple events, including Emmys and Oscars and is considered one of the most influential TV hosts of all time.

Jimmy Kimmel's Other Sources Of Income

Jimmy Kimmel is ranked among the highest-paid hosts. The comedian, producer, host and director earns approximately $ 15 million from other non-hosting resources. The host began his career working at a radio station, and later he started writing at FOX, and then he hosted the television show, co-hosting The Man Show, and in 2003 he launched his own show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

