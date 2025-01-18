Joan Plowright, Tony Award-winning British Actress And Laurence Olivier's Widow, Dies At 95

Joan Plowright, one of the celebrated British actresses, died on January 16 aged 95, confirms family. She was an acclaimed actress whose career spanned over six decades. She was known for giving memorable roles in movies like The Entertainer, Avalon, Tea with Mussolini, Bringing Down the House and Three Sisters. Owing to her remarkable performance, Queen Elizabeth II made the actress a Dame in 2004. The actress was married to Laurence Olivier until the latter's death.

Joan Plowright's family issued a statement confirming the death

According to ANI, the family issued a statement that reads, "It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on 16 January 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall at the glorious age of 95. Her brilliant career will be remembered by many, her wonderful being always cherished by her children Richard, Tamsin and Julie-Kate, their families and Joan's many friends. We are deeply grateful for all those who helped care for her in her last years."

(A still from the movie | Image: IMdb)

Who was Joan Plowright?

Born in 1929 in Lincolnshire, she made her stage debut in 1954 and subsequently co-starred with Sir Laurence Olivier in the original London production of John Osborne's The Entertainer, before appearing in the film version of that production. Plowright was an icon of the stage and screen. She appeared in the likes of 'Enchanted April', 'The Scarlett Letter' and the Broadway version of 'A Taste Of Honey'. She also won a Tony Award for the latter.

(A file photo of Joan Plowright | Image: IMdb)

In 1992, she appeared in Mike Newell's Enchanted April as Mrs. Fisher, securing an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe for her performance.