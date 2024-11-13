sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:23 IST, November 13th 2024

John Krasinski Named People Magazine's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

John Krasinski who has done iconic movies like A Quiet Place and TV shows like The Office has been named 2024 Sexiest Man Alive. He married lovely Emily Blunt for 14 years, he's also a devoted husband and father of two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
John Krasinski
John Krasinski | Image: Associated Press
