Advertisement

Johnny Depp is gearing up for the release of his next, period-drama Jeanne du Barry. Incidentally, the film will mark and end to Depp's involuntary hiatus from the screen, motivated by the rather public lawsuit he was involved in, with ex-wife Amber Heard. Ahead of his comeback, the actor opened up about everything that is wrong with formulaic filmmaking.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp calls big budget films 'disposable'



In a recent interview with Metro UK, Johnny Depp expressed his discontentment with the process that appears to have been adopted by most big banner studios. Commenting on the brand of regurgitated cinema being churned out by the big players, Depp called them out for being aware about the plummeting quality of work. Speaking on behalf of the audience, he also reflected on how just popular faces with "ridiculous" budgets cannot be the rule of thumb for success.

Advertisement

He said, "They’re disposable and they realise it. Glorified accountants who have the ability to press the green light and make studio films…but they press the green light, they spent (loads) of money. Budgets are ridiculous on these films…some romantic comedy with two very popular people. People – the real people – they’re sick of it."

Advertisement

Johnny Depp voices the audience's discontent



Taking up the case on behalf of the audience, the actor asserted how their intelligence as cinemagoers, demands and deserves fresh and significantly higher quality of options. He said, "By and large, for the majority of the years I’ve been wandering around aimlessly talking to people, they really want the same thing. They don’t want to be fed dreck. They’re happy when they experience something new or different."

Advertisement

Johnny Depp also acknowledged the responsibility harboured by actors in this regard, especially with respect to the kind of projects they chose to associate themselves with. He added, "So that’s why I’ve always felt, as an actor, it’s your responsibility. When you come out of the gate each time…you’re putting as much at stake as anybody." Jeanne du Barry is set to hit theatres on May 16.