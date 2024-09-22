Published 15:12 IST, September 22nd 2024
Johnny Depp To Be Presented With Lifetime Achievement Award At Rome Film Festival
Johnny Depp will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 19th Rome Film Festival, where his upcoming directorial "Modi - Three Days on the Wing of Madness
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Johnny Depp is popular for his role in Pirates Of Caribbean franchise | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:12 IST, September 22nd 2024