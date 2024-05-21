Advertisement

Dead Man Tell No Tales, the fifth and last film in the Pirates of the Caribbean made its theatrical debut seven years ago in 2017. Although the first three films were a success at the box office, the fourth and fifth installments didn’t enjoy positive feedback. Even after this, Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the franchise, remains optimistic about the future of the series. There have been several discussions regarding the next destination of the ships, including a movie starring Margot Robbie.

Even after a falling out between Depp and Disney in 2018 after his very public divorce from his ex-wife Amber Heard, fans have been hoping for the actor’s return to the franchise. Producer Bruckheimer recently addressed the speculations of Depp’s comeback as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp to get a relaunch in Hollywood?

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Bruckheimer revealed that the upcoming "Pirates" film is set to be a reboot, meaning that the movie won't center on the series’ original characters, presumably ruling out Depp’s appearance. The producer said, “It’s a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He’s a good friend. He’s an amazing artist and he’s a unique look. He created Captain Jack. That was not on the page, that was him doing a little Pepé Le Pew and Keith Richards. That was his interpretation of Jack Sparrow.”

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow

The Pirates franchise famously starred Johnny Depp as well as Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley in its first three entries, beginning with 2003's smash hit The Curse of the Black Pearl. Each of the five Pirates films reportedly grossed more than USD 650 million worldwide.

Johnny Depp’s acting comeback

Depp’s relationship with Disney soured after his involvement in a defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The French film, Jeanne du Barry marked his acting comeback following his explosive trial with Heard but didn’t receive much love in the United States. After both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical and verbal abuse, a civil jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages and $2 million to Heard. In December, they reached a settlement.

Johnny Depp was last seen in Jeanne du Barry

Depp's return to the industry was met with some protests, but he was largely appreciated and even received a standing ovation at the premiere of his latest film at Cannes 2023. However, he has been vocal about feeling boycotted by Hollywood due to the allegations against him.