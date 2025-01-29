Jonas Brothers To Star In Christmas Comedy Movie For Disney+

The Jonas Brothers are set to make Christmas exciting for their fans as the trio--Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas--reunite with Disney to produce and star in a comedy movie, slated for release during the 2025 holiday season, as reported by Variety.

According to Variety, in the film, which is currently titled Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas "face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families," as described in the logline.

Oscar-winning director Jessica Yu (Quiz Lady, This Is Us) will helm the movie, which is produced by 20th Television (a part of Disney Television Studios), with writer-producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (I Want You Back, This Is Us, and Love, Simon). The Jonas Brothers are producing alongside Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan. Grammy-nominated Justin Tranter will serve as executive music producer and write original songs for the film.

The Jonas Brothers have a long history with Disney. The pop-rock trio, known for hits like "Year 3000," "Burnin' Up," and more recently, "Sucker," released their second album on Hollywood Records, a Disney-owned label. The brothers became a staple on the Disney Channel and starred in the original movies Camp Rock and its sequel, according to Variety.

They also released two more albums on Hollywood Records and led their own Disney Channel series titled Jonas.

The band parted ways in 2013 but reunited six years later with "Sucker." (ANI)