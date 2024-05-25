Advertisement

As an actor, Josh Brolin brought a unique perspective to directing when he took charge of an episode of the TV series Outer Range. In a recent Esquire interview, the Dune: Part Two star detailed his preparation for his television directing debut and his experience working with actors from behind the camera.

Josh is not a fan of actors being difficult for their art

Josh Brolin elaborated on a joke he made during a recent Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance, where he quipped, "I don't particularly love actors as an actor." He clarified to host Jimmy Kimmel that he saw actors differently from a director's viewpoint.

Josh Brolin file photo | Image: X

In his conversation with Esquire, Brolin said that challenging actors are the most difficult to work with. "Especially people who won’t come to the set and that kind of thing," he remarked. "If there’s a good reason, I get it, but if you’re just an irritated actor because you’re so creative or sensitive, I just don’t buy it."

Josh Brolin on directing Outer Range

The chance to direct episode six of Outer Range arose unexpectedly, but Brolin credited it to his experience and skills, which others had noticed over time.

"When I first met [showrunner] Charles Murray, we hit it off immediately. He said, ‘You’re directing episode six.’ I replied, ‘Okay.’ That’s how it happened," Brolin explained. "I didn’t have to persuade him to trust me with directing. He said, ‘No, I’ve seen your work. I’ve spent enough time with you, and this is your niche.’ It was great." During his time behind the camera, Brolin discovered a lot about himself and his interests.

