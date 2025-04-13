‘Just Don’t Like Watching…’: Adolescence Star Opens Up About Avoiding His Own Performance | Image: X

New Delhi: Actor Owen Cooper from Netflix’s Adolescence series, has revealed that he hasn’t watched the show in its entirety. Despite playing the lead role of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, a schoolboy arrested for the murder of a classmate, Cooper confessed he finds it difficult to watch himself on screen.

"I just don't like watching myself. And now Jack says it's going into schools ... that's my worst nightmare," Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter in a recent interview, referring to series co-creator Jack Thorne.

A Global Success, Now Headed to UK Schools

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini, Adolescence premiered on March 13 and quickly became a global sensation.

Within two weeks, the four-part drama racked up an unprecedented 66.3 million views, making it the most-watched limited series in Netflix's history.

Its impact has gone beyond entertainment, prompting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to announce that the series will be made available in schools across the country to encourage discussions around youth, crime, and justice.