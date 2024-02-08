Advertisement

Criticism for sex scenes in television shows and films has seen an increase in recent times and seems like the Justice League star Henry Cavill is also one of the people who doesn't like them. Alongside Argylle director Matthew Vaughn, Henry Cavill made an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he disclosed that he believes sex scenes are best left to our imaginations.

Henry Cavill gets real about sex scenes on-screen

Talking about the inclusion of sex scenes in movies, Cavill said, “I don’t understand them, I’m not a fan. I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience, but I think sometimes they’re overused these days.”

The actor added while "sex scenes can be great in a movie" and "can really help with the storytelling," Cavill clarified, the human imagination will usually prevail over it. He contended that including a lot of sex scenes in a show or film is a "cop out" if there isn't much of a plot because "most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it."

Henry Cavill in Argylle

Thankfully, Cavill's role in Vaughn's Argylle does not include any sexual scenes. The Man of Steel veteran plays the title spy in the action film. The movie follows the writer as one of his books reveals the true details of a transnational criminal organization, plunging him into a genuine espionage mission.

Accompanied by Aiden, a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Matthew Vaughn is the director and producer of Argylle, which is based on a screenplay by Jason Fuchs. Producers of the movie include Matthew Vaughn, Jason Fuchs, David Reid, and Adam Bohling. Adam Fishbach, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, and Claudia Vaughn are the executive producers.

Advertisement