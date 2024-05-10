Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Beiber are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Amid a barrage of speculation regarding their pregnancy, the couple took to their Instagram account to confirm the news themselves. The Baby hitmaker announced the news by sharing photos from their maternity shoot which doubled as their vow renewal ceremony.

On May 9, Justin Bieber took to his Instagram account to share glimpses from a vow renewal ceremony with his wife in Hawaii. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse. Six years later, the parents-to-be renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony.

Hailey charmed in a white-lace dress which is quintessential to the bride. However, her baby bump is what caught the attention of social media users. The 27-year-old model flaunted her baby bump in the photoshoot. Sources close to the couple told People magazine that Hailey is just a little over 6 months pregnant. Rumours of her pregnancy had been doing rounds on social media for months now, owing to the model keeping a low profile and missing public events.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that both Justin and Hailey have been excited to expand their family. The insider mentioned, “They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world. Hailey and Justin are united and have been on the same page when it comes to parenthood. They have experienced so much together as a couple and feel ready to take this next step in their lives and relationship.” They further shared that both Hailey and Justin are confident that they will make good parents and are ‘excited for the beautiful blessing’. As per sources, Hailey is due to deliver in late summer.

When did Justin Bieber and Hailey get married?

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York. The couple got married two months after their engagement. Days later they hosted a lavish ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina where they exchanged vows against the sunset in the presence of close friends and family.