Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin Continue To Work On Marriage Amid Divorce Rumours, Step Out For Ice Cream Date | Photos

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have dispelled rumours of marital woes. The couple put up a united front as they stepped out for an ice cream date. Daughter of Steve Harvey, best known as the host of Family Feud, accompanied her husband and wife. Photos of the trio are now doing the rounds on social media.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber grab eyeballs on ice cream date

On April 5, Justin and Hailey stepped out to grab ice cream from a Cold Stone Creamery in Los Angeles. The couple was spotted smiling and chatting as they were snapped by paparazzi. The pop singer donned a red jacket teamed with baggy beige pants for the evening. Justin Bieber appeared in better spirits than in his last few appearances, which left his fans worried about his health.



Hailey Bieber kept her look casual for the outing. She teamed a blue coloured crop top with a black jacket and a black bottom. The couple's happy appearance comes amid reports of them facing trouble in paradise. The speculations began when Justin ‘accidentally’ unfollowed his wife and her father from his Instagram.

Hailey Bieber accused of ‘stalking’ Justin Bieber

In March 2024, a social media user shared a video revealing how Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first met. In the video, the netizen accused the Rhode owner of ‘stalking’ the pop singer before they began dating in 2016. The clip highlighted how she swiftly ‘inserted' herself into Justin's life, making their connection seem organic, while he was still dating Selena Gomez. As a result, the model was brutally scrutinised by fans.



