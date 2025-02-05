Published 11:13 IST, February 5th 2025
Justin Bieber To Pay $300 Million Alimony Post Divorce From Hailey? Couple's Marital Life Under Scanner
According to reports, Hailey has been frustrated with Justin’s unpredictable behaviour and might be getting separated while asking for $300 million fortune.
Since late last year, netizens have speculated about trouble in Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship. The couple married secretly at a New York courthouse in 2018, followed by a grand ceremony with friends and family. They welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year. Recent reports suggest their relationship is strained, and the Baby singer's $300 million fortune might be at risk.
Justin Bieber headed for $300 million divorce with Hailey: Reports
According to RadarOnline, 28-year-old Hailey has been frustrated with Justin’s unpredictable behaviour, ongoing anxiety issues, and alleged drug use, especially now that they have a five-month-old son, Jack. Sources suggest she is considering divorce and might seek custody of their child along with a share of Bieber’s estimated $300 million fortune.
The Peaches singer is reportedly struggling with the fear of being called to testify in the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs. According to a source, Bieber is concerned that testifying could “ruin” his career, further escalating his stress and erratic behaviour.
Why do Justin Bieber and Hailey face marriage trouble? Reports suggest mental health issue
As per RadarOnline reports, Hailey sees his behaviour as a troubling backslide, especially after years of supporting him through his sobriety. Recent incidents, include Justin sharing images of himself using drugs in Aspen and enduring extreme temperatures in minimal clothing. His mental health struggles, including depression and anxiety, are reportedly worsening.
Last week, RadarOnline claimed that Bieber seems to be heading toward another mental breakdown. His frail appearance in New York and erratic actions have raised concerns about his well-being. Fans also noticed that he apparently unfollowed Hailey on Instagram, though he later explained that his account was hacked.
Although they have been married for six years, insiders claim Hailey is focusing on her son’s well-being. She is reportedly ready to move on if Justin does not make any changes.
