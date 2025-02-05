Kanye West Defends Bianca Censori's 'Naked' Red Carpet Look Amid Trolling, Says 'My Wife Is Most Googled...'

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori stirred controversy after she stripped naked on Grammys red carpet while posing with the rapper. Following her 'naked' stint, the couple was escorted out of the premises reportedly for violating the dress code. Soon after her photos and video went viral on the internet, it became subject to heated discussion. Amid the heavy trolling, Kanye West has come out in support of his wife, a 'most googled person' on this planet.

What Bianca Censori wore at the Grammys?

While Kanye West opted for an all-black look at the Grammys, Bianca wore a completely see-through mini dress and seemingly ditched her undergarments. She layered the look with a black oversized fur jacket and later removed it while posing for the paps on the red carpet. As the netizens are busy calling her out over her bizarre fashion choice, her husband has come out in her support.

Kanye West calls his wife the 'most Googled' person on Earth

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kanye West shared a series of posts proving that his wife is the most searched person on Google. One of his posts reads, "We beat the Grammys." He also attacked screengrabs of Google Analytics showing that the internet is quite interested in what Bianca is doing.

Another reads, "February 4th, 2025 My wife is the most Googled person on the planet called Earth (sic)."

Did Bianca break any dress code at the Grammys?

After Bianca's bizarre fashion choice, many wondered whether she broke any dress code at the Grammys. Now, the executive producer Raj Kapoor of the award ceremony told People that the guests who are invited must adhere to an “artistic black-tie” dress code, also adding, "but in the music industry, I guess that’s up for interpretation.”