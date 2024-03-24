×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Kanye West Demands Music Industry Refer To Him As Ye, Here's Why

Kanye West's chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, demanded in a letter that the rapper be referred to as Ye and not his “slave name.”

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kanye West
Kanye West | Image:AP
  2 min read
Kanye West has requested the music industry to stop calling him Kanye West and instead refer to him as Ye West. In 2021, a Los Angeles court approved the rapper's name change. Following this, Ye West became his legal name.

Kanye West urges music industry to stop calling him Kanye West

According to a report by Page Six, Kanye’s chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, demanded in a letter that the rapper be referred to as Ye and not his “slave name.” “Ye is one of the most recognizable people in the world, on par with presidents and popes,” the letter read. It further stated, “He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value captured by the brand of ‘Kanye West,’ lightly. The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye.”

File photo of Kanye West | Image: X

Milo further informed that he is calling on “streaming platforms, publishers, stores, unions, lyrics websites and data resellers” to make the change since they are some of “the most visible places.”

Kanye West sued by Donna Summer Estate

Controversy’s favourite child, rapper Kanye West has landed into another trouble in February this year when he was taken to court by the late Donna Summer's estate. The late singer’s estate has alleged that he used a sample of the singer's hit song without permission, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. Kanye, Ty Dolla $ign, Ye's record label, and more are allegedly being sued by the estate for using Donna's 1977 song ‘I Feel Love’, according to legal documents.

The ‘Gold Digger’ rapper released his first album in his ‘Vultures 1’ compilation earlier this month. Donna's estate claims that the album's song ‘Good (Don't Die)’ included vocals of the late disco diva after the estate "explicitly denied" them permission, according to the suit.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Bruce Sudano is listed in the court documents the Executor of the Estate of Donna Summer. The document said he "seeks to protect Summer's musical legacy that made her the undisputed 'Queen of Disco’.”

With inputs from IANS

Published March 24th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

