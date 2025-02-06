Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Snapped In Fully Covered Outfit In First Outing After Shocking Nude Grammys Look

Rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made a red-carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which went on to make headlines crazy. Now, days after the ceremony, the couple was spotted in public for the first time, where Bianca was seen covered up from head to toe.

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori spotted for the first time after shocking nude Grammys look

New pictures from The Mirror US show Bianca out on a date night with Kanye on February 5. She chose a white zip-up jacket and grey skin-tight leggings for the evening. Completing the outfit, she wore shades and matching heels.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori

This appearance follows her viral look at the Grammys, which stirred controversy regarding its appropriateness for such a high-profile event.

Kanye West defends Bianca Censori's 'Naked' red carpet look

Yesterday, Kanye West aslo defended Bianca's revealing outfit with a now-deleted Instagram post, stating, “FOR CLARITY. MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.” He also shared Google Analytics screenshots, showing a rise in interest around Bianca following her appearance at the Grammys.