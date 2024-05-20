Advertisement

Kate Hudson's acting talent is unique and undeniably outstanding. The actress has charmed audiences with her unmatched on-screen persona and well-crafted performances. Recently, Hudson revealed how her role as Penny Lane in the 2000 hit comedy-drama movie Almost Famous changed her life.

Kate Hudson on her career-changing role

In a candid interview with People magazine, Hudson shared that film director Cameron Crowe introduced her to a wealth of great music during the making of Almost Famous. “I think [he] connected with the fact that I loved music and saw that in me, but he really blew the lid open for so much music for me,” Hudson noted. She added, “I was 19, and he just filled me with all this great music that I’d never heard. That was the beginning of everything for me.”

Hudson's portrayal of the influential character Penny Lane was a turning point in her career. Her convincing performance was well-loved by audiences and earned her a prestigious Oscar nomination. “That movie is one of the great music movies of all time, and everybody in that film loved music,” Hudson praised the movie.

Fans' response to her debut music album

Hudson expressed her contentment with fans' responses to her debut music album Glorious, released on May 17, 2024. “I do see everybody's response on Instagram, and there were a couple of things on there that just cracked me up. People are so funny,” she shared.

Fans continue to admire Hudson’s Almost Famous character. “Somebody said something like, ‘It was Penny Lane the whole time.’ I was like, ‘Oh, that's so funny.’ It makes me happy that people connect to that and then are enjoying that I'm making music. That's so nice,” Hudson said.