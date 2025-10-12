Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau Fuel Relationship Rumours After Steamy PDA Photos From Singer's Private Yacht Leak Online

Seems like Firework singer Katy Perry found her love. It’s been months since rumours have circulated about her dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. All started when the two were spotted having a private dinner together. Now, according to The Mail on Sunday (October 6), Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have been photographed showing affection aboard the Roar singer’s yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara, California.

In photos shared by the Daily Mail on Saturday, the Hollywood singer, 40, is seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit on the deck of the Caravelle while sharing a passionate kiss with a shirtless Trudeau, who was dressed only in jeans during their yacht outing.

Another picture showed the alleged former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, holding the pop star’s lower back as they embraced on the yacht’s upper deck. In a third image, Perry, 40, wrapped her arms around Trudeau’s neck as he appeared to nuzzle her cheek.

According to reports, the intimate photos were taken in late September off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, by a tourist on a nearby boat.

“She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out,” a witness told the Daily Mail. However, neither the singer nor the politician has confirmed the authenticity of these photos. Fans remain excited to see them together.

Katy Perry split from actor Orlando Bloom, while Justin Trudeau ended his marriage to Sophie Grégoire. Rumours about the former Prime Minister and the singer began after they were seen having an intimate dinner in Montreal this July. Later, they were spotted taking a stroll at Mount Royal Park.