Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson, a singer and songwriter, is in the news owing to her remarkable weight loss journey which occurred in a very short time. This has left netizens confused and is speculating she took the popular drug Ozempic to reduce weight. Now, Kelly has addressed the rumours, admitting to using medicine to reduce weight but emphasised that it's not what netizens are speculating. The 41-year-old reduced over 41 pounds last year.

Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not: Kelly Clarkson

After days of speculation, Kelly put all the rumours to rest by sharing her experience with weight loss on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show with Whoopi Goldberg. She shared that her journey was different from what people assumed and revealed of relying on a weight loss drug prescribed by her doctor. The singer said, "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems. Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else." Elaborating about the medication, Kelly said that the drug helps her body process sugar more effectively, noting how her body "doesnt do it right".

This is not the first time the American Idol singer opened up about her weight loss journey. Earlier in an interview with People in January, she shared that she was able to lose weight because she's been "listening to her doctor". Not just this, her new home in New York City and protein-rich diet also helped her get in shape.

Advertisement

I was riding high with someone: Kelly Clarkson

The singer recalled that she started her weight journey after watching a performance of herself and not recognising who she was watching on screen. "We were in my house in New York like watching," the 42-year-old said, "and then all of a sudden I paused and I was like, 'Who the f--k is that?' I swear to god, it sounds insane." Kelly, who finalised her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in 2022, added that neither her family nor close friends didn't notice her body changing over time. She felt that many were concerned that her size meant she was "miserable and depressed". However, it was nothing of the sort, rather she was "was riding high with someone" and living her "best" life.