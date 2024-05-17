Advertisement

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is doing good business at India box office. The film, which was off to a decent start in India and left behind the Bollywood release Srikanth, during its theatrical run initially, is still minting good money at the ticket window. As it wrapped up its first week run in India, the Hollywood release has collected ₹22.65 crore gross.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes going good at box office in India

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes registered the second biggest Hollywood opening in India, trailing behind Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. With its strong grip in the South market, the third film in the popular Apes franchise has collected ₹22.65 crore gross in 7 days, according to Sacnilk. It has benefitted from the lack of new releases in India due to the ongoing elections and IPL.

It stands behind Dune 2 (₹29.87 crore) and Kung Fu Panda 4 (₹38.99 crore) and Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (₹109.64 crore) currently as far as Hollywood releases in India in 2024 are concerned.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes overseas collection

The movie so far has collected $144.99 million globally according to Box Office Mojo. The film from 20th Century Studios and Disney that built on the rebooted Apes trilogy of the 2010s had the third highest opening of the year, after the $81.5 million debut of Dune: Part Two in early March and the $58.3 million domestic opening of Kung Fu Panda 4 a week later.

The opening for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, helmed by Maze Runner director Wes Ball, was the second best in the series, after the $72 million opening weekend of 2014’s Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.