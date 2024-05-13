Advertisement

Latest Hollywood release Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes has opened to a good response at the India box office. Due to the ongoing election, most of domestic releases have been put on hold till June. Some regional and international titles, including Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, are getting limited traction at the box office and have managed to pull in audiences.

Still from Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes | Image: AP

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes manages ₹12 crore plus business in 1st weekend

In its opening weekend, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes collected ₹12.03 crore in India. Majority of its business has come in from Southern states, including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, followed by Pune and Delhi NCR. Latest Hindi movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F, is facing tough competition from Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes and the latter is also eating into its business in the North markets.

Still from Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes | Image: AP

While Srikanth collected ₹11.95 crore in three days, Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes minted ₹12.03 crore. Clearly, the Hollywood release has taken the lead. After a strong opening day collection, the movie saw a jump in its collection on Saturday and Sunday and collected ₹4.25 crore and ₹4.3 crore respectively.

Advertisement

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes box office collection abroad

According to Variety, the latest Apes entry from 20th Century Studios earned $22.2 million from 4,075 theatres on its opening day in the US, a figure that includes $6.6 million in previews. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is estimated to make between $52 million and $56 million in its debut weekend, which about the same as the last three installments. The movie is directed by Wes Ball.