The third installment of Knives Out is well underway. Director Rian Johnson recently shared a visual update on what to expect from the strongly growing franchise. Also shared as part of the announcement was a fresh title for what was only being touted as Knives Out 3 thus far.

Knives Out 3 has been christened



Knives Out 3 is going to officially be called, Wake Up Dead Man. The news was shared by director Rian Johnson alongside a short teaser for the film, currently in the works. Daniel Craig will of course be returning to the franchise as the increasingly popular Benoit Blanc. The caption to Johnson's post very simply read, "The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man."

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson)

As far as the teaser goes, it keeps the suspense intact as far as the exact premise of the film is concerned. The short clip features a magnifying glass dramatically freefalling as it slices through the first film's title, Knives Out with a voiceover saying "In the beginning the knives came out". The title of the second film, Glass Onion also stands shattered with the voiceover continuing, "Then behold the glass was shattered but my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed". This is followed by a black rotating coffin as the title of the third film appears on screen in a gothic font.

A look at the Knives Out franchise thus far



The first film features Benoit Blanc investigate the death of novelist Harlan Thrombey (played by the late Christopher Plumber) with all of his family as part of the suspect list. Ana de Armas notably gave a breakout performance as nurse Marta Cabrera in the film which also featured Chris Evans among others.

The second film sees Benoit Blanc make his way to the private Greek Island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) as he decodes a mystery game gone wrong. The second film featured a fresh ensemble cast of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn. Wake Up Dead Man is set to premiere on Netflix next year.