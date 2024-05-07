Advertisement

Kristen Stewart is reflecting on the "emotional violence" that tends to get directed at women. Speaking about how acknowledgement of women off late has just become a tiring acting of tokenism, the actress pointed out how while earlier things used to be more direct, the whole system of subjugation has now become veiled.

Kristen Stewart calls out Hollywood's tokenism

In a conversation with Porter Magazine, Kristen Stewart asserted how simply acknowledging women does not do anything for the broader cause of equality at hand. She said, "(There’s a) thinking that we can check these little boxes, and then do away with the patriarchy, and how we’re all made of it. It’s easy for them to be like, ‘Look what we’re doing. We’re making Maggie Gyllenhaal’s movie! We’re making Margot Robbie’s movie!’ And you’re like, OK, cool. You’ve chosen four."

Further reflecting on the practice as "phony", Kristen shared how only performatively acknowledging women stops any progress that was being made. She continued, "And I’m in awe of those women, I love those women (but) it feels phony. If we’re congratulating each other for broadening perspective, when we haven’t really done enough, then we stop broadening."

Kristen Stewart opens up on her directorial The Chronology of Water

For the unversed, Kristen Stewart will be directing The Chronology of Water, the script for which, she has co-written with Andy Mingo, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's novel of the same name. Opening up about it, she said, "It’s kind of a self-conscious thing to talk about, because it’s hard to get anything made. You know, (a film) that’s not regurgitating something that’s pretty standardized."

Kristen stated how though she believes her film will be "commercial", she is also open to accepting that others may not feel this way. She shared, "My movie is about incest and periods and a woman violently repossessing her voice and body, and it is, at times, hard to watch…but it’s gonna be a thrill ride."