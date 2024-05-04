Advertisement

Hollywood star Ryan Gosling confessed to a moment from the acclaimed 2016 musical romance, La La Land, that continues to “haunt” him to this day. The actor, who starred opposite Emma Stone in the Oscar-winning film, expressed his desire for a redo of a particular scene, citing his infamous La La Hand as the reason.

After Gosling admitted to this goof up, the makers of La La Land edited the poster of the film and shared it on X.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a still from La La Land | Image: X

Gosling admits to La La Land mistake

Ryan Gosling recently admitted his regret over a scene featured on the movie’s promotional poster. Reflecting on a dance sequence with co-star Emma Stone, Gosling lamented his decision to position his hand differently, resulting in what he described as his La La Hand.

Recalling the moment, Gosling expressed, “There’s a moment that haunts me where we’re dancing, Emma and I. I didn’t know this would become the poster for the movie.” He explained his deviation from the intended hand position, which he believed would be cooler, despite contrary opinions. Despite receiving an Oscar nomination for his role as Sebastian in La La Land, Gosling humorously acknowledged that his dance background did not prevent the “hamburger-hands” mishap.

La La Land poster 'corrected' by the makers

After Gosling admitted to the blunder, the makers of La La Land shared an edited poster of the film on social media, writing, "Fixed it for you @RyanGosling (sic)."

Fixed it for you @RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/Ue9x17kyGV — La La Land (@LaLaLand)

Meanwhile, Gosling’s La La Hand blunder, as he described it, inadvertently affected the energy of the scene, leaving him with a lingering sense of remorse.