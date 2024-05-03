Advertisement

New York’s highest court on April 25 threw out Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction with a ruling that shocked and disappointed women who celebrated historic gains during the #MeToo era and left those who testified in the case bracing for a retrial against the ex-movie mogul. The court found the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren’t part of the case.

In the wake of the overturning of Weinstein's conviction, prominent members of the #MeToo movement have spoken out about the court ruling. The latest to voice her concern is the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay, talked about the strength of survivors during Variety‘s Power of Women event.

Advertisement

File photo of Harvey Weinstein | Image: AP

Survivors matter: Mariska Hargitay talks about Harvey Weinstein's case

“I want to talk today about reversing convictions. It’s impossible to reverse my conviction that survivors matter, that what happened to us matters, and that our society must respond to survivors more compassionately, more holistically, with a deeper, more nuanced understanding of what healing means,” she said.

Advertisement

File photo of Mariska Hargitay | Image: AP

“Too many women’s voices. Too many women were allowed to speak,” she added, referring to how judges determined testimony from additional Weinstein accusers unfairly biased the initial trial.

'Too many women speaking shakes the establishment'

Hargitay said she remembered hearing journalists on the New York Times’ The Daily podcast recall “how it was so risky for the prosecution to have that many women testify” in the trial.

“Risky to let women speak? You’re damn right it is. Too many women speaking brings change. Too many women speaking shakes the establishment,” Hargitay shared.

Advertisement

She also called backlash to the #MeToo movement and empowerment of survivors “evidence of how powerful those voices were, those voices are”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hargitay has previously written about her own experience as a survivor of rape and is an active advocate in spreading awareness and providing support for survivors of sexual violence through her Joyful Heart Foundation, an organisation that she founded in 2004.