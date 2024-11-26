Leonardo DiCaprio, 50, Finally Ditches Bachelorhood For Vittoria Ceretti? Rumours Of Engagement Rife

Leonardo DiCaprio is known for his long-standing career in acting and production. Titanic star is currently preparing for the upcoming thriller drama The Battle of Baktan Cross. However, having a successful professional life, an Academy Award winner’s love life has often sparked public interest. As per the latest buzz, Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio may finally be out of the tag after being single for half a decade.

Is Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio engaged with supermodel Vittoria Ceretti?

The 50-year-old actor has sparked rumours that he may have proposed to his 26-year-old model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti. The speculation began after gossip site DeuxMoi shared an email screengrab on X suggesting that the Oscar-winning actor might be ready to settle down and could be engaged.

Known for his bachelor lifestyle and relationships with supermodels under 25, the news left many people curious, prompting them to check Vittoria Ceretti's age.

Who did Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend’s engaged speculations begin?

The news of Leo and Vittoria's rumoured engagement comes just over a year after the two began dating in 2023. Their relationship is said to have grown stronger, with the couple frequently meeting each other's families.

Engagement rumours first surfaced earlier this summer when Ceretti was spotted wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring. However, sources later informed TMZ that the ring was not a gift from Leo, but something she had owned well before meeting him in 2022.

DiCaprio, who turned 50 on November 11, has long been known as one of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, with a history of high-profile relationships with supermodels, actresses, and other celebrities. Despite his numerous relationships, he has never been engaged.