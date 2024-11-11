Published 15:57 IST, November 11th 2024
Leonardo DiCaprio's 50th Birthday: Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Others Attend Midnight Bash
For Leonardo's 50th birthday bash, celebrities included Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, Paris Hilton and Mark Ruffalo were photographed arriving at the venue.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Leonardo DiCaprio's 50th birthday bash | Image: Instagram
