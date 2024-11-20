sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:20 IST, November 20th 2024

Liam Payne Funeral: One Direction Bandmates Reunite For The Final Farewell Of Former Member

The former One Direction band Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson reunited for the funeral of bandmate Liam Payne at the service.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Liam Payne funeral photos
Liam Payne funeral photos | Image: x
21:09 IST, November 20th 2024