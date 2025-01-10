Los Angeles Wildfire: Jamie Lee Curtis Pledges $1 Million To Relief Fund, Calls The Incident 'Catastrophe'

Los Angeles Wildfire: A fast-moving fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills and spread in half of the city. Photos from the town caught up in flames went viral on social media as thousands packed the streets in attempts to flee. The fire has destroyed over 1,000 structures, mainly homes, and more than 130,000 residents in the metropolitan area, stretching from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena, remain under evacuation orders. This number continues to change as new fires ignite. People from nearby cities joined forces to assist in rescue operations. On Thursday, actor Jamie Lee Curtis, whose family was affected by the wildfires in California, announced they would contribute to relief efforts.

Jamie Lee Curtis, Grammys group pledge $1 million for relief efforts

Jamie Lee Curtis, who was among the stars who evacuated due to the Palisades fire, says she and her family are pledging $1 million to start a “fund of support” for those affected by the blazes burning in and around Los Angeles.

The actor announced the pledge on Instagram on Thursday. The previous night, she tearfully appeared on “The Tonight Show” and urged people to help communities affected by the fires.

Jamie Lee Curtis | image: X

“As you know, where I live is on fire right now,” Curtis said. “This is literally where I live, everything – the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to, friends, many, many, many, many, many friends have lost their homes now.”

The Oscar winner wrote that she had been in touch with state and city leaders about how the money might be distributed “for the most impact.”

The Recording Academy, which bestows Grammy Awards, along with its MusiCares charity pledged $1 million to help musicians affected by the fires.

“The music community is being so severely impacted but we will come together as an industry to support one another,” Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, said in a statement.

Hollywood stars lose homes in Los Angeles area fires

Celebrities including Billy Crystal, James Woods, Paris Hilton, and Mandy Moore revealed that their homes were destroyed. On Thursday, the Palisades fire and another wildfire east of Los Angeles continued to burn. CORE, an aid group co-founded by Sean Penn, announced it was distributing masks and supplies to assist people in areas affected by poor air quality due to the wildfire smoke.

LA Fire | Image: X