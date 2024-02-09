Advertisement

Online discussions about nepo babies in Hollywood surged in 2022 after New York Magazine's widely shared cover story, How A Nepo Baby Is Born, delved into the illustrious and well-connected parents of up-and-coming celebrities in detail. Dakota Johnson, who is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, described these conversations as "incredibly annoying and boring." The Madame Web star described the issue as “lame.”

Dakota Johnson on nepo baby discourse

Dakota, who is currently promoting Madame Web, made an appearance on the recent Today Show episode on Wednesday, February 7. During the conversation, the actress discussed her position on the subject of nepotism in Hollywood.

"When that first started, I found it to be really boring and annoying," said Dakota. “If you’re a journalist, then write about something else. That’s just lame. The opportunity to make fun of it I jumped at.”

Dakota Johnson laughs off nepotism in SNL sketch

Previously, Dakota made fun of the term "nepotism" by teaming up with Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy in a hilarious SNL sketch. Higgins and Herlihy are also children of famous parents. Herlihy is the son of comedian and screenwriter Tim Herlihy, while Higgins is the child of producer and comedian Steve Higgins.

Dakota established a "nepo truce" with the two comedians during the sketch. Clad in matching rings, the trio clenched their fists, closed their eyes, and exclaimed, “A foot in the door, and so much more.”

While the Fifty Shades of Grey star is willing to laugh at herself and her family, she's also been candid about wanting to forge her own way in the film industry. The actress remembered how, instead of attending college, she decided to pursue her parents' acting career after high school, which led to them cutting off her financial support. She therefore started modeling to pay her rent while she followed her acting career.