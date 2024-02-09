English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Madame Web Star Dakota Johnson Shares Honest Confession About Nepo Baby Controversy

Dakota Johnson, who is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, described the Nepo Baby debate as "incredibly annoying and boring."

Anjali Negi
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Online discussions about nepo babies in Hollywood surged in 2022 after New York Magazine's widely shared cover story, How A Nepo Baby Is Born, delved into the illustrious and well-connected parents of up-and-coming celebrities in detail. Dakota Johnson, who is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, described these conversations as "incredibly annoying and boring." The Madame Web star described the issue as “lame.” 

Dakota Johnson on nepo baby discourse 

Dakota, who is currently promoting Madame Web, made an appearance on the recent Today Show episode on Wednesday, February 7. During the conversation, the actress discussed her position on the subject of nepotism in Hollywood.

 

"When that first started, I found it to be really boring and annoying," said Dakota. “If you’re a journalist, then write about something else. That’s just lame. The opportunity to make fun of it I jumped at.”

Dakota Johnson laughs off nepotism in SNL sketch 

Previously, Dakota made fun of the term "nepotism" by teaming up with Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy in a hilarious SNL sketch. Higgins and Herlihy are also children of famous parents. Herlihy is the son of comedian and screenwriter Tim Herlihy, while Higgins is the child of producer and comedian Steve Higgins. 

Dakota established a "nepo truce" with the two comedians during the sketch. Clad in matching rings, the trio clenched their fists, closed their eyes, and exclaimed, “A foot in the door, and so much more.”

Advertisement

 

While the Fifty Shades of Grey star is willing to laugh at herself and her family, she's also been candid about wanting to forge her own way in the film industry. The actress remembered how, instead of attending college, she decided to pursue her parents' acting career after high school, which led to them cutting off her financial support. She therefore started modeling to pay her rent while she followed her acting career. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

21 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

24 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

30 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

31 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

33 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

39 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info15 minutes ago

  2. Fire in Pune’s Sassoon Hospital Doused, No Casualties

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. FIFA: Which Stadium in US will host what matces?

    Web Stories16 minutes ago

  4. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile24 minutes ago

  5. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement