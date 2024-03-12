×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Martin Scorsese's Reaction To Ryan Gosling’s I’m Just Ken Performance At Oscars 2024 Goes Viral

At the 96th Academy Awards, Ryan Gosling performed the Oscar-nominated song I'm Just Ken from Barbie. Martin Scorsese's reaction to the same has gone viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edited by: Jyothi Jha
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese | Image:Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese was among the who’s who of Hollywood at the 96th Acamedy Awards held on March 11 IST. The award show witnessed actor Ryan Gosling perform in the Oscar-nominated song I’m Just Ken. Now, a video featuring the 81-year-old director grooving to the Barbie star’s performance has gone viral on the internet. Social media users have been left impressed by how the Killers Of The Flower Moon director enjoyed Gosling’s performance with no inhibitions. 

Martin Scorsese grooves to I’m Just Ken performed by Ryan Gosling 

Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon was snubbed in all 10 categories it was nominated in at the Oscars Awards 2024. However, this did not stop the filmmaker from making most of the show. A video recorded by his granddaughter Francesca shows Scorsese grinning from ear to ear while Ryan Gosling took on to the stage to perform on I’m Just Ken

 

 

Sporting a wide grin, the 81-year-old legendary filmmaker could also be seen grooving to and slinging along the track in the viral video. Gosling’s upbeat performance got a roar from the audience and not just by Scorsese. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Oppenheimer fame Cillian Murphy singing along to the song while Poor Things star and Acamdey award winner Emma Stone chimed in the performance. 

Pink power takes over the Oscars 

Pink Power took over the 96th Academy Award stage as actor Ryan Gosling performed I'm Just Ken from the original album of Greta Gerwig's directorial Barbie. Before starting the performance, Barbie actor Simu Liu urged the audience to turn on their phone lights and sing along to Gosling's performance. Gosling wore a bright sparkling pink suit and pink gloves and started singing I'm Just Ken.

 

 

He then made his way to the stage, where he was joined by Mark Ronson on guitar and a handful of backup dancers. Slash also appeared on stage after contributing guitar to the song, reports variety.com. Joining Gosling were his fellow 'Kens' Simu Liu, Scott Evans, Ncuti Gatwa, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Gosling then got off the stage with the microphone in his hand and held it up to his Barbie collaborators Greta Gerwig, Robbie, and America Ferrera, who were all singing along with him. He also held the mic next to Emma Stone to sing along, too. The electrifying performance earned him a standing ovation.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

