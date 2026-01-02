Men In Black Actor Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Jones, 34, Found Dead In San Francisco Hotel

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria Jones, has been found dead in a San Francisco hotel. According to a report in TMZ, the 34-year-old was discovered early Thursday (January 1) morning. A spokesperson confirmed the news to a media outlet that the paramedics conducted an assessment and pronounced her dead at the scene. The cause of death is not yet known.

A source told the Daily Mail, “A white female around her mid-30s was found unresponsiveand the other hotel staff was alerted. CPR was done, but she was pronounced deceased by the emergency/ambulance crew that responded to the scene.”

Who was Victoria Jones?

She was the second child of Tommy Lee Jones and his second wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. The former couple also share a son, Austin, 43. As a kid, she made her acting debut in the 2002 film Men in Black II, which also starred her father. She has also starred in movies and web series such as One Tree Hill and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada. However, she didn't pursue acting as an adult.

Who is Tommy Lee Jones?

He is one of the talented actors who has given numerous memorable roles to Hollywood, including Agent K in the Men in Black franchise, U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard in The Fugitive, businessman Clay Shaw in JFK, Hank Deerfield in In the Valley of Elah and Congressman Thaddeus Stevens in Lincoln. He has also won various accolades, including Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards and more.

Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating Victoria Jones's death.