Michael Box Office Collection Day 3: Jaafar Jackson Starrer Sees Growth On Sunday, Concludes Opening Weekend At ₹16 Crore In India

Michael India Box Office Collection: Michael Jackson's biopic, starring Jaafar Jackson, is gaining traction in India. The film, which opened at ₹5.4 crore (including preview shows), witnessed 7.8 per cent growth on Sunday from Saturday. With each passing day, the film is gaining footfall in the theatres despite earning negative reviews. However, the real test will be on Monday, which will decide the fate of the whole week.

Michael box office collection day 3 (India)

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹5.50 crore on Sunday across 3.201 shows in India. Adding the three-day collection, the opening weekend collection stands at ₹16 crore net, and gross total stands at ₹19.20 crore. Michael registered 32.28 overall English occupancy on Sunday, with a maximum reported in Chennai (42.8 per cent).

Michael breaks box office records for a biopic worldwide

The big-budget Michael Jackson biopic opened at $97 million in domestic markets and $217 million globally in its first weekend of release. With this, it has shattered the record for the biggest biopic opening of all time. It has surpassed Oppenheimer’s $180.4 million worldwide opening weekend in 2023 and Bohemian Rhapsody’s $124 million in 2018.

The 29-year-old Jaafar, son of Jermaine Jackson, brings to life Michael Jackson's iconic songs, including Beat It, Thriller, Billie Jean, and Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough, capturing the King of Pop's decades-long musical journey. Jaafar, making his acting debut under the direction of Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), shared in an interview that he kept his casting a secret from his immediate family for a year. "Going into it, I tried my best to say, 'I'm going to just try to watch without critiquing anything,'" he said, laughing while recalling the first time he watched the film.

Advertisement

Talking about the biopic, Jaafar shared, “As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen.'