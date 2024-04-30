Advertisement

Nothing can stop Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise if he has set his mind to filming some of the most nerve-racking stunts. The actor, who is currently filming for Mission Impossible 8 in London, was recently spotted riding a bike in Trafalgar Square. The city was packed with actors dressed as American soldiers and cops for the shoot of action-packed scenes.

Tom Cruise shoots for Mission Impossible 8 in London

In the leaked video from the set, Tom can be seen riding a bike with a giant white flag hoisted on it. The actor is zooming through the street of London dressed in brown pants, a white undershirt and a leather jacket. In another glimpse, he was seen shaking hands and interacting with Simon Pegg.

Tom Cruise in Paris🇫🇷

filming Mission Impossible 8



26/04/2024 pic.twitter.com/6yDlIDmIac — ❤️Tom Cruise Fan❤️ (@tomcrusefan)

More about the Mission Impossible franchise

The previous instalment of the film was directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-written with Erik Jendresen. It received a lot of attention for Tom Cruise's daring stunt, in which he jumped off a cliff on a bike. This iconic scene served as a major selling point for the film, leaving fans eager to see what the 61-year-old actor has planned for the next instalment. Mission Impossible 7 was a sequel to the 2018 film Mission Impossible - Fallout, it stands as the seventh part of the film's series. Tom reprised his role as Ethan Hunt in the movie.

The film also featured Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga and Henry CZenry and its story revolved around Tom and his Impossible Missions Force (IMF) team as they confront a formidable rogue Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisement

On the other hand, Mission Impossible 8 will also see Tom as Ethan Hunt and the film is expected to be released in May 2025. Rebecca Fergusson, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, and Nick Offerman are expected to return to the franchise in this movie.