Updated May 11th 2025, 22:47 IST

Mother's Day 2025 Is All The More Special For Amber Heard As She Receives The Gift Of Motherhood, Aquaman Actress Welcomes Twins Into Her Family

Amber Heard welcomed twins into the family, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. She shared the news along with a photo of their tiny feet.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Amber Heard announced the birth of her twins on Mother's Day
Amber Heard is now a mother of three. The actor on Sunday wrote on Instagram that she has welcomed twins into the family, a son named Ocean and a daughter named Agnes. She shared the news along with a photo of their tiny feet.

“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” Heard, 39, wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

Heard, who moved to Spain after the high profile legal battles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, is also mother to a 4-year-old daughter named Oonagh. She wrote in the Mother’s Day post that she is celebrating the “completion of the family” that she’s strived to build for years.

Published May 11th 2025, 22:47 IST