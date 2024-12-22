Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 2: Live Action Film Receives Major Boost, Earns ₹25 Crore In India

Mufasa Box Office Collection Day 2: The live-action adaptation of The Jungle King saga, Mufasa has managed to do good business in India in the first two days of its release. While the film collected under ₹9 crore on its opening day, the biz almost doubled on day 2. It is expected to wrap up its first weekend on a good note with collections nearing ₹45 crore in the first three days.

Mufasa The Lion King released on December 20 | Image: AP

Mufasa: The Lion King two-day collection

Mufasa collected ₹8.8 crore on its opening day in India. English version of the film contributed the most at ₹3.5 crore, followed by Hindi at ₹2.6 crore, Telugu at ₹1.7 crore and Tamil at ₹1 crore. The collection saw an almost 85 percent jump on the second day. The film minted ₹16.23 crore on day 2. The collections in English were ₹6.26 crore, followed by ₹5.42 crore in Hindi, ₹2.21 crore in Telugu and ₹2.34 crore in Tamil. The total collection stands at ₹ 25.03 crore in the first two days.

A still from Mufasa The Lion King

The worldwide collection of Mufasa is over ₹350 crore, according to Sacnilk. The English voice cast of the film includes Beyoncé, Donald Glover. Aaron Pierre, John Kani and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Mufasa is directed by Barry Jenkins.

All you need to know about Mufasa

Mufasa is the prequel to The Lion King. It's a tale of found family, betrayal and destiny, one that begins to explain the estrangement between brothers Scar and Mufasa that we all know will end in murder, how Mufasa ( Aaron Pierre ) ends up as king of the pride lands.

A still from Mufasa The Lion King