Mufasa Early Reviews: The Lion King Live-Action Prequel A Worthy Entry Into Franchise?

Mufasa: The Lion King Early Review: Disney animated sequel is all set to release on December 20 in India. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film features Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the voices of young Mufasa and Scar, respectively. Ahead of its release, the makers held the premiere on Monday night in the US, and the first reviews from the special screening are in. And movie buffs have folded X(formerly Twitter) with their reactions.

Mufasa: The Lion King Early Review: Cinemagoers praised ‘breathtaking technology’

Mufasa: The Lion King has mostly opened to positive reactions, with several critics lauding the film for its character-driven approach. Some have also highlighted the prequel's impressive use of technology to bring the animal characters to life.

A user shared on X (formerly Twitter), “#Mufasa is a fantastic prequel that outdoes the first photorealistic The Lion King movie by a mile with an original and engaging story, better facial animation, and fun songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It ties nicely to the previous film's story, and you get to see how it all started.”

Joaquín Teodoro, a social media critic who attended the premiere, commented, “I really loved #MufasaTheLionKing. Disney brings us a new and original tale of these beloved characters, telling two parallel stories and correcting the aspects that didn't work in the 2019 remake. Lion King fans: there are many references to the original trilogy.”

Another user, John Nguyen, praised the music, saying, “I’ll be the first to admit that a Lion King prequel was not something I was asking for, but the animation is incredible, the songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda are infectious, and the vocal performances make #Mufasa - dare I say - better than the 2019 version of The Lion King.”

Disney wonderland special Mufasa has the voice of legends

The cast of Mufasa: The Lion King includes talented voice actors in various languages. Aaron Pierre voices Mufasa in the original English version, while Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to Mufasa in Hindi. Mahesh Babu and Arjun Das portray Mufasa in Telugu and Tamil, respectively.

Mufasa: The Lion King | Image: X