Music Icon Barry Manilow Postpones Arena Tour Amid Cancer Recovery

Legendary singer-songwriter Barry Manilow has postponed the opening leg of his 2026 arena tour as he continues to recover from lung surgery following a cancer diagnosis, according to People.

The 82-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram to inform fans that all shows scheduled between February 27 and March 17 have been rescheduled on medical advice. Manilow revealed that he recently returned from what he described as a "very depressing visit" to his surgeon, who advised him against resuming full-length performances at this stage of recovery, as per the outlet.

According to Manilow, his doctor told him he would not be able to complete a 90-minute arena show as his lungs are "not ready yet." Despite maintaining a rigorous rehabilitation routine, including working out on a treadmill three times a day, the singer admitted he is still unable to sing more than three songs consecutively.

"Deep down, I wanted to go back -- but my body knew what my heart didn't want to admit: I wasn't ready," Manilow shared in his post, expressing disappointment over the delay, according to People.

The development comes after Manilow underwent treatment in December to remove a cancerous spot on his left lung. At the time, he confirmed that the cancer was detected at stage one and credited his doctors for identifying it early through proactive testing.

Although the first 13 arena shows have been postponed, Manilow said his doctor indicated he could "likely" resume performances for his scheduled Las Vegas shows on March 26, 27, 28 and April 2, 3, 4, according to People.

This marks the second postponement this month for the veteran performer. Earlier, he had rescheduled his February 12 to February 21 residency at Westgate Las Vegas to prioritise his health.

In previous statements, Manilow said he was feeling "great" and had no symptoms, adding that he remains strong and retains both his voice and energy. He assured fans that he would return to the stage once fully recovered, according to People.

"The doctor said that my body had been through hell and that it needed time to heal. So, I'm going back to healing," he wrote, thanking fans for their continued support, according to People.