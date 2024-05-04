Advertisement

Nick Jonas, along with his brothers and members of the band Joe and Kevin Jonas, was scheduled to perform in Mexico over the weekend. However, the Sucker hitmaker shared that he has contracted Influenza A and so would have to reschedule the performance. Nick took to his social media account to share that he could not perform the concert.

Nick Jonas changes concert dates

On May 3, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account to share the news of his being sick and therefore rescheduling the performance. He started the video by apologising to his fans and also wrote a long caption alongside the video. He noted, “Hi guys. I have come down with the nasty strain of influenza A that’s been going around, and I’m not able to sing at the moment. We always want to be able to give you guys the best show and I’m just not able to do that for these shows in Mexico at this time.” He further shared the rescheduled dates of the concert and assured the fans the band will give their “120%” the next time they put up a show.

In the video, Nick said, "Hey everybody, it's Nick here. I have some not-so-fun news to share. A couple of days ago, I started feeling kind of rough; I lost my voice when I woke up and grinded that night out...Over the last two, two and a half days, it's gotten progressively worse. I was basically in bed all day yesterday, fever, body ache, sore throat and really bad cough." He added that after the doctor did a checkup, his health hadn't "gotten better." "I just need to recover and beat these things. I'm so sorry. I hate disappointing you guys. You do so much to support us. A lot of you have travelled out to be at that show. Just want to say I'm heartbroken over this. Again, I'm really sorry, but I gotta try to beat this thing," he added.

Where will the Jonas Brothers perform next?

Following their stint in Mexico, the Jonas Brothers are scheduled to perform in Ireland next, followed by the UK, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Switzerland in September. Their final show will take place in Poland on October 16. They kicked off their tour this year in New Zealand in February.