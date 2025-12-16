Nick Reiner Was Acting Crazy: Rob Reiner And His Son Got Into A Verbal Spat At Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party, Night Before Murders

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested Nick Reiner, son of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, who were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday afternoon. He was taken into custody on Sunday at 9:15 PM and was booked on Monday at around 5 AM, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department online records, as per ANI. At a press conference on Monday, Chief Jim McDonnell of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest, saying that Nick Reiner had been "booked for murder."

"A very, very tragic incident," McDonnell was further quoted as saying.

(A file photo of Reiner family | Image: AP)

Charges have not yet been filed, and the police are expected to submit the case to the District Attorney's office for filing on Tuesday, December 16.

After Nick was taken in custody, a bail was set at USD 4 million, but was later revoked. According to a report in ANI, jail records show that he is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner engaged in a verbal spat at a party

According to The New York Times, the night before the couple was found dead, they had attended a holiday party with their son Nick at the home of Conan O’Brien. The father-son duo got into a nasty verbal fight, with Rob Reiner pointing at the inappropriate behaviour of his son. It was unknown what they were fighting over, but sources believed it was related to Nick's drugs. One of the sources tells PEOPLE, "Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous."

Nick Reiner has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and co-wrote the 2015 film Being Charlie, which was directed by Rob Reiner and centred on the experience of addiction. Rob Reiner has also been vocal about his son's struggles.