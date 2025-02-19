Updated 10:30 IST, February 19th 2025
Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban's $4.7 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Falls Victim To Latest Celebrity Burglary Trend
According to reports, an unidentified intruder broke into Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's $4.7 million LA mansion last weekend. Here's what we know.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s mansion in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, recently fell victim to the growing trend of celebrity home burglaries. According to reports, an unidentified intruder broke into The Perfect Couple actress’ $4.7 million estate last weekend. The intruder smashed a glass window to entry but was startled by the house staff's arrival, prompting a hasty retreat.
What all Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban lose in-house invasion?
The Babygirl actress and her country music legend husband were not at home when the unexpected happened. It is still unclear whether anything was stolen from their Beverly Hills home, as reported by TMZ. So far, authorities have not made any arrests related to the recent burglary in Los Angeles.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have owned the 3,977-square-foot mansion for nearly 20 years. They purchased the property in 2008, just two years after their wedding in June 2006, according to Business Insider. Located in the exclusive Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood, the home, built in 1965, sits on a 1.25-acre lot. It features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a flat-top roof, a pool, a second-floor wraparound deck, and expansive patio spaces.
Hollywood celebrities who become victims of LA home break-ins
The Daily Mail reports that a recent burglary occurred just weeks after Shang-Chi star Simu Liu’s home was targeted during the holiday season, highlighting the increasing trend of high-profile break-ins in Los Angeles.
In 2024, a slew of other A-listers including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Jessie J, Tyler Perry, Sophia Bush, and Marlon Wayans, experienced burglaries at their Los Angeles homes.
During the summer, burglars targeted Wayans' $5.3 million farmhouse in the San Fernando Valley. In October, Jessie J became another victim, losing over $20,000 in jewellery stolen from her Southern California mansion. In August, law enforcement confirmed a break-in at Hanks and Wilson’s cliffside property in the Pacific Palisades while they were away. Other victims of burglaries during the summer included Bhad Bhabie and Sarah Hyland.
