Not Moira Rose, Catherine O'Hara Wanted To Be Remembered By This Role After Her Death | Watch

Catherine O'Hara, best known for her performance in Schitt's Creek and Home Alone, passed away on January 30. She was 71. O’Hara died at her home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness,” according to a statement from her representatives at Creative Artists Agency.

The sudden passing of the Emmy award-winning star has come as a shock to fans and industry insiders alike. Following her demise, fan-made edits of the actress from her most notable works are going viral online. One particular fan-encounter of Catherine has caught the attention of social media, making her fans emotional.

An Instagram user took to their account to share a video of Catherine from a fan run-in at the airport. A visibly ageing actress appeared in a thick coat and grey hair in the video. The fan could be heard telling her that she is their favourite actress, which is met with disbelief from O'Hara. When asked what role she would like to be remembered by, the actress, at the drop of a hat, answered, “Mother of my children.” The video then cuts to montages of her picture-perfect family moments with her children and husband. The video is going viral with fans of the actor emotionally remembering her.



Also Read: Catherine O’Hara, Home Alone And Schitt's Creek Star, Dies At 71 After Brief Illness; Macaulay Culkin, Meryl Streep, Pedro Pascal, Other Hollywood Actors Pour In Condolence

Catherine O'Hara won her second Emmy Award for best actress in a comedy series for Schitt’s Creek, a career-capping triumph and the perfect personification of her comic talents. The small CBC series created by Levy and his son, Dan, about a wealthy family forced to live in a tiny town, would dominate the Emmys in its sixth and final season. It brought O’Hara, who played the role of Moira Rose on the show, a new generation of fans and put her at the centre of cultural attention. O’Hara also won a Golden Globe and two SAG Awards for the role.



Also Read: A Look At Catherine O'Hara's Iconic Roles

