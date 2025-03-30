Not My Thing: Helen Mirren Slams James Bond Franchise For 'Profound Sexism'

Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren has expressed her strong opposition to the James Bond franchise, citing its portrayal of women as a major concern.

According to Deadline, in a recent interview, Mirren confessed that she has never been a fan of the Bond series, despite her admiration for former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, with whom she will soon reunite in Guy Ritchie's MobLand.

"The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing," Mirren said, adding, "I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond."

Mirren's criticism of the franchise extends to the idea of a female actor playing 007.

Instead, she advocates for retelling the stories of real-life women who have played crucial roles in espionage throughout history. "The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism," Mirren emphasized.