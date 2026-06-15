Oliver Tree Documented His First Trip To Brazil Days Before Death In Helicopter Crash

Singer-songwriter Oliver Tree gave fans a glimpse into his first-ever trip to Brazil just days before he was killed in a tragic helicopter crash that claimed six lives.

The 32-year-old musician had been spending time in Rio de Janeiro with friends while on tour. In the days leading up to the accident, Tree shared several moments from his visit on social media, showing his excitement about experiencing the country for the first time.

Just a day before the crash, influencer Iae Break and Tree posted a joint video on Instagram with the caption that read, "An American's first time in Brazil."

The video featured Tree featured Tree taking a haircut, riding a motocycle, grilling meet, and jokingly calling himself "Neymar" while holding a replica of the FIFA World Cup trophy. The singer appeared cheerful as he explored local culture and spent time with friends during his stay.

Following the crash, Iae Break shared an emotional tribute on social media, posting several pictures of himself and Tree posing together with the scenic Rio de Janeiro backdrop.

"I can't believe you guys are gone," he wrote in Portuguese.

Tree, whose full name was Oliver Tree Nickell, was born in Santa Cruz, California, and had built a strong fan following around the world with his unique music style and distinctive personality. He had more than two million followers on Instagram.

At the time of his death, Tree was in the middle of a tour. He had performed in Sao Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to perform next in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 1, according to PEOPLE magazine.

Earlier this year, the singer released his latest studio album, 'Love You Madly Hate You Badly,' on April 24. He was also known for albums such as 'Ugly Is Beautiful,' 'Cowboy Tears,' and 'Alone in a Crowd.'

Tree was among six people killed when two helicopters collided on Sunday.

The other victims included Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, popularly known as Gaspi, along with Lucas Vignale, Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsilla, PEOPLE said. (ANI)

